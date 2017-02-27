National Politics

February 27, 2017 7:16 PM

Activist to address immigration, health after Trump speech

By REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

An immigration activist who will deliver a Democratic response in Spanish to President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday plans to address the Republican administration's crackdown on immigrants living illegally in the U.S. and the need for affordable health care.

Astrid Silva is a so-called Dreamer who was brought into the country illegally as a child. Her remarks will come as Trump's efforts have spread anxiety among immigrants and led many to fear arrest.

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will give the Democratic Party's English-language response.

Silva says immigration is an important issue for Latinos, but the community also cares about health care and women's rights.

The 28-year-old Silva came to the U.S. with her parents at age 4 and has lived in Las Vegas since she was 5.

