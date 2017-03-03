Oregon deputy charged with harassment fired

3:46 O'Fallon high school students protest District 203 budget cuts Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

3:21 St. Clair County health summit keynote speaker discusses community health

0:19 Triad battles CM into overtime

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

1:25 Civic Memorial moves into 3A super-sectional after knocking off rival Highland

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:31 Silvey, Tigers headed to state