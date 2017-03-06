Interfaith rally opposing anti-Semitic acts draws hundreds

State leaders have joined hundreds of people for an interfaith rally in Providence to speak out against recent anti-Semitic acts across the country.
There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and more than 120 bomb threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.
Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh), U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) and Jim Langevin (LAN'-jih-vin), all Democrats, attended the multi-faith gathering on Sunday afternoon at the Rhode Island Holocaust Memorial.
The Providence Journal reports religious representatives and elected officials urged everyone to denounce the persecution of a religious group.
Imam Mufti Ikram, of the Rhode Island Council for Muslim Advancement, said during an opening prayer that they stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community.
