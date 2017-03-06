The Latest: Kremlin distances itself from Trump's claim

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

0:21 Wichita Shockers take down Illinois State in MVC Tournament

1:23 Belleville Police have a new exercise room

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven

2:32 Cardinals GM talks about Carlos Martinez's 5-year extension

1:04 Home catches fire in Caseyville

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death