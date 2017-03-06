Family of slain prison guard wants answers, justice

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

3:21 St. Clair County health summit keynote speaker discusses community health

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

1:33 Witness describes scene of O'Fallon bank robbery

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville