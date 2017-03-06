Arkansas 'bathroom bill' would cover government buildings

An Arkansas lawmaker has proposed prohibiting people from using bathrooms in government-owned buildings that do not match their gender at birth, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor that a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people isn't necessary.
Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith on Monday filed legislation that would require government-owned restrooms and changing facilities accessible by multiple people at the same time to be designated for use by members of one sex.
The proposal would not apply to any privately-owned restrooms available to the public.
Collins-Smith said the measure is needed to protect students' privacy. The Human Rights Campaign compared the measure to a North Carolina law that has drawn widespread criticism and boycotts.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn't see the need for a bathroom bill in Arkansas.
