Campus guns proposal continues to stall in Arkansas

Proposed legislation to allow the concealed carry of handguns on Arkansas college campuses continues to stall as two amendments to the measure failed to get out of a Senate committee.
The two proposed amendments were presented to the Senate Committee on Judiciary Tuesday. The panel did not pass either amendment, and the votes for both were expunged.
Republican Sen. Linda Collins-Smith's proposed amendment would remove a requirement that a person be at least 25 years old to carry a licensed concealed handgun on campus. The original version of the bill approved by the House and endorsed by the National Rifle Association would have required the schools to allow faculty and staff with concealed handgun licenses to carry. The proposal was expanded to anyone 25 and older with the active shooter training through a deal made between Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and lawmakers.
"We need to make sure we remove restrictions," Smith-Collins said.
Republican Sens. Trent Garner and Jim Hendren presented the second amendment, which would reduce the hours of training needed to be authorized to carry a concealed handgun on campus from 16 hours to eight.
Concealed carry would be allowed on college campuses with the exclusion of dorm rooms and locations where hearings of dismissals are being held.
The proposed legislation would have also expanded the places a concealed carry permit holder could have their weapon, including the state Capitol. Under the proposed measure, a person with a concealed carry permit would have been able to carry in private establishments, like restaurants or bars, unless those establishments placed written notices prohibiting concealed carry at that location.
"It allows concealed carry in places that have traditionally been off limits to concealed carry," Hendren said.
Hendren said the proposal may be brought up again in committee within the next few days.
Lars Dalseide with the NRA-Institute for Legislative Action told The Associated Press that "with this amendment, the conversation moved beyond campus carry and into a bill that provides significant benefits for law-abiding citizens who either apply for or upgrade their concealed carry license."
Arkansas law currently leaves the decision on whether to allow faculty and staff to carry up to colleges and universities. None have opted to do so.
