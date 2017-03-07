National Politics

March 7, 2017 9:01 PM

Voters select nominees for vacant Oklahoma House seat

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Voters in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties have narrowed the field of candidates for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

During a primary election Tuesday, voters from House District 28 chose Democrat Steve Barnes and Republican Zack Taylor to advance to a May 9 special general election.

Those two candidates will face Libertarian Cody Presley of Wewoka.

A total of five Democrats, four Republicans and the Libertarian filed for the seat left vacant in December when Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole resigned to take a position with a conservative think-tank.

The district includes the communities of Bowlegs, Konawa, Sasakwa, Seminole and Wewoka.

Voter registration statistics show Democrats have a slight registration advantage, but Republicans have held the seat since 2010.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos