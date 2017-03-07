Michigan lawmakers near passage of parole, probation bills

Michigan lawmakers are poised to approve legislation that is aimed at keeping the 100,000 criminals who are under supervision in the state from breaking the law again.
The 21-bill package up for votes in the House Wednesday would limit the length of incarceration for offenders who violate their probation and create a more intensive parole program. Backers are hoping the measures in part will save money in the $2 billion corrections budget.
The legislation also would officially define what recidivism means. The bills cleared the Senate last month and should reach Gov. Rick Snyder quickly.
The House's main change is dropping a proposed requirement to house prisoners ages 18 to 22 together instead of with older inmates.
