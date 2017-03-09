New Mexico governor vetoes more sick days for teachers

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed a bill Thursday that would have increased the number of sick days that public school teachers can take without impacting their job performance evaluations.
The Republican governor said the bill threatened to reverse recent reductions in teacher absentee rates and to increase the use of substitutes in classrooms.
The initiative would have allowed teachers to take up to 10 days of sick leave without impacting their attendance record, while deferring to local school boards. Currently the possible consequence of taking more than three sick days is a reduction of the score on a teacher's evaluation.
Education unions say that prevents teachers from using leave they have earned and may need, reducing their effectiveness at work. Martinez said the changes would increase school costs and hurt academics.
The matter may not be settled.
Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, vowed to attempt to override the veto. An override requires a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers of the Legislature.
"How can we really believe that the governor cares about teachers when she forces them to work when they are sick?" Brandt said in a Facebook post.
