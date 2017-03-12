Political contributions upend New Mexico state lease deal

1:51 Gen. Carlton Everhart II observes Air Force training Pause

2:19 Okawville Rockets come close but drop 1A state championship game in overtime

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

0:18 Tree falls over on power line in Belleville

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

2:13 Belleville brewery's new facility opening March 25

2:00 Beauty and the Beast US Official Trailer

1:12 New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience