Police: Teen shot at Las Vegas community center

Law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas say a teenager has been shot at a community center.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2mj4thl ) that the boy was shot early Monday at the Doolittle Community Center.
He says the teenager's parents took him to a hospital with an injury believed to be either from a gunshot or a pellet from a BB gun. Police were called around 2:20 a.m.
Gordon says the boy's injuries don't appear to threaten his life. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
The shooting comes almost a month after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a parking lot near a Las Vegas library that's adjacent to the community center where the boy was shot Monday.
