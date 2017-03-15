Irish leader's White House visit has serious undertones

0:25 Two-car accident at Illinois 161 and N County Road in Mascoutah Pause

2:28 Three Springs Lake and development in Shiloh makes headway

4:23 Glen Carbon doctor talks declining number of cancer deaths

1:51 Gen. Carlton Everhart II observes Air Force training

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue