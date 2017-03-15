Mexico investigates inmate hanging in Texas border jail

Mexican consular officials are investigating the hanging death of a West Texas jail inmate arrested for crossing the border illegally.
The El Paso Times (http://bit.ly/2muVZUl) reports Norberto Santa Cruz died Saturday after he was found hanging in the El Paso County Jail. Mexican Consul General Marcos Bucio of El Paso says the Mexican government is pressing for information on what might have pushed the 42-year-old Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, man to take his own life.
The U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement that Santa Cruz was arrested for trespassing in an El Paso rail yard and admitted to having entered the United States illegally by hopping a freight car. He was found hanged in his jail cell March 4 and was hospitalized. He was removed from life support Saturday.
