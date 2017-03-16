Pennsylvania child-sex trafficking fugitive faces sentencing

A western Pennsylvania man who fled to Mississippi to avoid child-sex trafficking charges now faces sentencing before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.
Thirty-six-year-old Mario Grisom, of Homestead, pleaded guilty in February 2016 to prostituting a runaway he knew was only 15.
Federal prosecutors say the girl told Grisom she was 17, but he learned otherwise when a friend of the girl's contacted him about an online sex ad Grisom placed featuring the teen. Grisom told the girl's friend he could charge even more money if she was 15.
Grisom was indicted in June 2015 but fled. Authorities found him in Columbus, Mississippi about a month later.
Gibson also acknowledged promoting sex with another minor in 2012.
Grisom's attorney has declined comment ahead of Thursday's sentencing.
