Decision on Wyoming state pen's fate could be made in June

Wyoming lawmakers expect to decide in June what to do about the deteriorating Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
Shifting soil is causing concrete in the 16-year-old prison to settle and crack on a major scale. Options include trying to repair the structural issues, rebuilding the prison nearby, or some combination of those two approaches.
A task force appointed by Gov. Matt Mead last year recommended repairing the facility.
State Rep. Don Burkhart of Rawlins tells the Rawlins Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2n97d4e ) the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee plans to meet in Rawlins in June to tour the penitentiary and decide how to move forward.
He says the prison will remain in Rawlins no matter what the lawmakers decide. He estimates the project will cost between $100 million and $400 million.
