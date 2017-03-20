National Politics

March 20, 2017 11:45 PM

Bill changes burden of proof for terminating parents' rights

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire would face a higher burden of proof in terminating a parent's rights under a bill before a House committee.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday that would require a court to find proof beyond a reasonable doubt that parental rights should be terminated. Under current law, the standard is clear and convincing evidence, which is a lower burden of proof.

The bill, which was requested by the state Supreme Court, passed the Senate last month. Senators described it as a "housekeeping bill," saying that under both state and federal law, parental rights are a liberty, and therefore to terminate them, the higher burden of proof is required.

