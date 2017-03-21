The Latest: FBI investigation complicates Gorsuch nomination

0:44 Belleville tightens rules for thrift shops Pause

0:47 Fatal house fire in Glen Carbon

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

1:16 Holton Meats employees go on strike, picket around the clock

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

4:10 Glen Carbon Police provide details on fatal house fire