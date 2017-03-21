NY canal system set to open in May; no tolls for boaters

2:07 Cardinal Buick GMC dealership comes to Belleville Pause

1:28 Student of the week talks about her published artwork

0:44 Belleville tightens rules for thrift shops

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

4:10 Glen Carbon Police provide details on fatal house fire

2:58 Authorities talk Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash into Highland lake

1:27 Freeburg seeks to replace aging fire house with bond referendum

1:16 Holton Meats employees go on strike, picket around the clock