Gov. Burgum signs concealed carry bill into law

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

1:03 Candidate Jennifer Gain Meyer talks about why you should vote for her

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care

1:42 Collinsville girls soccer beats Edwardsville in second overtime

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:00 O'Fallon Panthers deliver a baseball victory over Columbia