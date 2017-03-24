AP FACT CHECK: Trump's truths can come from wisps of info

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:03 Candidate Jennifer Gain Meyer talks about why you should vote for her

2:57 Belleville couple landscapes without a lawn

0:25 O'Fallon, Lebanon fire crews work on O'Fallon house fire

0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

4:10 Glen Carbon Police provide details on fatal house fire