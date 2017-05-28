Chaplain offered solace at Pentagon on 9/11

In this Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, U.S. Army Col. Janet Horton, a retired military chaplain of 28 years, poses for a photo with pictures of the Pentagon from the Sept. 11 terrorist attack at her home in southeast Ocala, Fla. The terrorist plane struck the south side of the building where her office was, but she had been called away to get dental X-rays. Ironically, she was supposed to get them on August 11, her birthday, but the dental assistant had misplaced her file. Star-Banner via AP Bruce Ackerman