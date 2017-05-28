National Politics

May 28, 2017 10:17 PM

Another Texas Democrat launches a state Senate filibuster

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

A Texas Democrat has launched another state Senate floor filibuster — but don't expect it to generate as much attention as Sen. Wendy Davis' marathon speech four years ago.

San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez began speaking shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. At midnight, a key deadline will pass and he will kill a bill that makes it harder for some cities to annex surrounding territory.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Donna Campbell, a Republican from nearby New Braunfels, donned pink tennis shoes when she learned of Menendez's plan. But she was urging passage.

In 2013, Davis wore pink tennis shoes and talked for 11-plus hours in the Senate. She delayed tough abortion restrictions that later passed in special session.

Davis left the Senate and lost a gubernatorial run in 2014.

