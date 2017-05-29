National Politics

May 29, 2017 12:32 PM

Memorial Day marked in NY with parades, ceremonies

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

With parades, wreath-layings and other ceremonies, New Yorkers paid their respects on Memorial Day to those who have died serving their country.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio joined veterans and active service members on Monday at the annual ceremony held aboard the decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Memorial Day was also the last full day of Fleet Week New York, which brings several thousand sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members to the city to interact with the public. The ships were scheduled to leave Tuesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the solemn day by taking part in parades in Nassau and Westchester counties.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos