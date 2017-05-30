Salt Lake County sheriff to leave for Moab police chief job

FILE - This July 8, 2016, file photo, Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder speaks during a news conference, in South Salt Lake, Utah. Winder says he's planning to step down to become police chief in the southern Utah city of Moab. Winder said Tuesday, May 30, 2017, that he's been worn down by a series of unconnected officer deaths as well as issues with jail overcrowding and disagreements over homelessness in downtown Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo