The Latest: Evergreen college to remain closed Friday

The Latest on response to series of protests at Evergreen State College (all times local):
6:10 p.m.
Evergreen State College says the college will remain closed Thursday evening and Friday after someone called in a threat.
The college said on its website Thursday evening that Evergreen officials were notified that someone called the Thurston County Communications Center at 10:25 a.m. Thursday claiming to be armed and on the way to the school's Olympia campus.
Officials say the call was made from an unknown telephone number to the communications center's regular business phone line and not their 911 lines.
Evergreen President George Bridges made the decision to close campus upon advice from authorities.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched campus buildings Thursday and determined no one was posing a threat.
College officials say a determination on when to fully re-open campus will be made as soon as possible.
___
11:32 a.m.
Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to "a direct threat to campus safety."
The announcement posted on the school's website Thursday asks everyone to leave the Olympia campus or return to residence halls for further instructions. The post did not provide other details.
A series of demonstrations and events on campus last week have drawn national attention. Student protesters have alleged racism and have also called for one professor to resign.
Messages left with a college spokesman Thursday were not immediately returned.
The progressive, public liberal arts college has nearly 4,100 students.
11:15 a.m.
A Republican state lawmaker from Central Washington is proposing to cut state funding from Evergreen State College following protests on the Olympia campus.
The News Tribune says (http://bit.ly/2sfIyLc) Rep. Matt Manweller blasted recent demonstrations at the progressive, liberal arts campus. He wants lawmakers to privatize the public school.
His proposed bill has little chance of passing as lawmakers wrestle with a court order to fix to public schools in its second special session. Some Democrats, who have majority in the state House, have rejected the idea.
Manweller's proposal is in response to student demonstrations last week. Protesters alleged racism and called for one professor to resign.
Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein told KING-TV he held a class off campus after being told by the college's police chief it wasn't safe for him to be on campus.
Evergreen president George Bridges said in a statement Tuesday that safety is a priority and the school supports "open, inclusive and respectful dialogue."
