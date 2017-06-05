A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after it was illuminated in the colors of the British union flag Sunday June 4, 2017 as a mark of respect for the people killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night.
A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after it was illuminated in the colors of the British union flag Sunday June 4, 2017 as a mark of respect for the people killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night. DPA via AP Joerg Carstensen
A view of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after it was illuminated in the colors of the British union flag Sunday June 4, 2017 as a mark of respect for the people killed in the attacks in London on Saturday night. DPA via AP Joerg Carstensen

National Politics

June 05, 2017 3:01 AM

AP FACT CHECK: Attack draws visceral Trump tweets, not facts

By CALVIN WOODWARD and JIM DRINKARD Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The London attacks on the weekend and a deadly episode in the Philippines last week both prompted a visceral reaction from President Donald Trump, but not one based on facts.

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump may respond prematurely when terrorism is a possible — but unproved — culprit.

He got ahead of British authorities on the events unfolding in London's chaos and was wrong in blaming terrorism for last week's assault on a Philippine casino-hotel.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos