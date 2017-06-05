Voters to pick party nominees in state legislative races

Voters in New Jersey are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect Democratic and Republican candidates for November's legislative election.
There are contests in eight state Senate and fifteen Assembly races. Voters will elect a new 120-member Legislature in November.
New Jersey's 40 legislative districts each include two Assembly members and one state senator. Democrats currently control both chambers.
None of the Democratic or Republican parties' top leaders face primary challenges on Tuesday. In some of the contested races, the campaigns are among candidates of the party that has traditionally failed to win the general election.
One race to watch is the 24th Senate Republican primary, in northwestern New Jersey. Incumbent Republican state Sen. Steven Oroho, who was a sponsor of legislation that resulted in a 23-cent-per-gallon gas tax hike last year, faces a challenge from William Hayden, whose slogan is "Remember the Gas Tax." Hayden is a transportation department staffer who opposed the legislation, which also included an eight-year $16 billion transportation trust fund and cut other taxes.
Voters on Tuesday will also be selecting candidates in the statewide contest for governor to replace the term-limited Republican incumbent Chris Christie.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
