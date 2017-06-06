National Politics

June 06, 2017 2:10 AM

Georgetown Law offers fellowship for young police officers

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A university in Washington D.C. has launched a fellowship aimed at identifying the next generation of police leaders.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2sLZkky ) the two-year program through the Georgetown University Law Center began Monday and involves 19 participants from of a select group of rookie officers and civilian employees.

The participants are expected to develop a special project and will also be mentored one-on-one by top police officials. The fellows will also participate in workshops and community activities.

Metropolitan police volunteer coordination director Marvin Haiman says the program is aimed at retention and cultivating future leadership, as over the past few years the department has lost more officers than it could hire.

A joint statement from police and the university says three professors have expertise in police reform, criminal and racial justice.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos