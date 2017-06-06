AP FACT CHECK: Trump misdirects blame for slow confirmations

Whose fault is it that relatively few government posts have been filed in the Trump administration? President Donald Trump blames Democrats, but an AP Fact Check shows that the fault lies with the man in the mirror.
The nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service says Trump has so far nominated 110 people for 559 positions. That's fewer nominations than each of the last four presidents. By comparison, Democrat Barack Obama had selected 252 nominees by early June 2009.
The group says 36 percent of Trump's nominees have been confirmed, compared with 59 percent for Obama, suggesting that Trump indeed has had fewer nominees confirmed.
But blaming the Democrats ignores the reality that Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate, where nominations are confirmed. They run the committees and schedule.
