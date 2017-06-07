National Politics

June 07, 2017 5:21 AM

Former attorney general Holder honored by civil rights group

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder is being honored for his service to the cause of civil rights.

Holder is scheduled to receive the award from the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and a civil rights leader, will present the award to Holder during a luncheon in downtown Washington.

Holder served as attorney general for six years under President Barack Obama. Under his leadership, the Justice Department intervened aggressively to reform police departments that were accused of misconduct against African-Americans.

The Washington Lawyers' Committee is a nonprofit founded in 1968 to provide pro bono legal services to address discrimination and poverty in the Washington areas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos