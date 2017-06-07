National Politics

June 07, 2017 8:16 AM

Sioux Falls Council confirms mayor's pick for fire chief

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The Sioux Falls City Council has signed off on Mayor Mike Huether's pick for the city's next fire chief.

The mayor named Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Brad Goodroad as interim chief last month, after then-chief Jim Sideras was fired in the midst of a child pornography scandal. Sideras has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

The City Council confirmed Goodroad's nomination Tuesday evening.

The Argus Leader reports that Goodroad started with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in January 1994, serving since then as a firefighter, fire apparatus operator, captain, battalion chief, battalion chief of training and division chief.

