Congressional hearings have a high-stakes history

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Benghazi Committee. Washington knows how to do big hearings. Dramatic congressional hearings are something of a Washington art form, a rite of democracy carefully crafted for the cameras. Suspense is building as fired FBI Director James Comey prepares to claim the microphone June 8, 2017, in an austere, modern hearing room of the Hart Senate Office Building. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo