June 09, 2017 6:53 AM

New span replacing 89-year-old Goethals Bridge

The Associated Press
ELIZABETH, N.J.

It's the last day for the Goethals Bridge.

The 89-year-old span that connects Elizabeth with Staten Island will close around 10 p.m. Friday and be replaced by twin spans.

New York-bound traffic will use the first of the twin spans late Saturday afternoon. New Jersey-bound lanes will open late Sunday afternoon. The second of the twin spans will open in 2018.

The new Goethals Bridge spans will each have three 12-foot lanes along with 12-foot outer shoulders and five-foot inner shoulders.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the $1.5 billion cable-stayed crossing is the agency's first new bridge opening since the Bayonne Bridge was completed in 1931.

