National Politics

June 08, 2017 11:07 PM

Senate votes to create new crime to stop 'revenge porn'

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The New York state Senate has voted to create new criminal penalties for "revenge porn."

The bill endorsed Thursday would make it a misdemeanor to disseminate sexually explicit photos of a person without their permission, even if the person took the photo willingly.

The measure is an effort to stop a practice known as "revenge porn" in which someone seeks to shame and embarrass an ex-partner or other person by posting their sexually explicit photos online.

Republican Sen. Joseph Griffo says revenge porn can damage the victim's reputation, hurt their employment and subject them to harassment and abuse.

The bill now moves to the state Assembly for consideration.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos