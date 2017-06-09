National Politics

June 09, 2017 6:51 AM

Man charged after 2 DC officers, transportation worker hit

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The driver of a pickup truck who police say hit two bicycle patrol police officers and a transportation worker in Washington is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police spokeswoman Aquita Brown said in an email Friday that 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, and his passenger, 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also face weapons charges. Details of the crash aren't yet available.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" Thursday night when it struck the officers and a traffic control aide in a popular night life area. Two men inside were arrested.

Brown says one officer is in critical but stable condition and the other is in stable condition. Newsham said the traffic control aide's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos