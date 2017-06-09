National Politics

June 09, 2017 5:20 AM

Police: Shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, 2nd teen wounded

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says a shooting in Brooklyn has left a 17-year-old teenager dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday in the borough's Bedford-Stuyvesant section. Both teens were discovered with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to a local hospital where the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old victim is currently being treated at a hospital.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and no arrests have been made.

A woman who tells WNBC-TV she is a cousin of the victims says they were getting food at a corner deli when they were shot while walking home.

