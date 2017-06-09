National Politics

June 09, 2017 9:51 PM

Gov. Sandoval gives state employees extra 1-percent raise

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Gov. Brian Sandoval is approving an additional 1-percent pay raise for Nevada state government employees each of the next two years.

His Friday signature on Senate Bill 368 means state workers will see a total 3-percent increase each year.

It will be double the raise they got over the previous biennium.

Union president Harry Schiffman says it still leaves state workers a far cry from where they were before the economic downturn.

Schiffman and state employees who traveled to the Legislature this session requested a 10 percent increase each of the next two years.

There are roughly 18,000 state workers in Nevada.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos