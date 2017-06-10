President Donald Trump, right, and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, left, walk together to a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017.
President Donald Trump, right, and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, left, walk together to a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo
President Donald Trump, right, and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis, left, walk together to a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

National Politics

June 10, 2017 1:41 AM

Trump says US is committed to mutual support of NATO allies

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON

The NATO alliance is getting a boost from President Donald Trump.

Trump said Friday that the U.S. is committed to the mutual defense of NATO members. The statement comes after he made a point not to offer vocal support for Article 5 in the NATO treaty during his recent European trip.

Article 5 says an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all members and binds the allies to come to that country's defense.

European countries and others expressed concern last month when Trump did not mention the clause in a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The White House says Trump's visit to Poland next month will in part show his commitment to NATO's collective defense.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos