National Politics

June 10, 2017 9:52 AM

33-month sentence in Louisiana threatening letters case

The Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La.

A Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for sending threatening letters to the governor's office and other government agencies.

A news release Friday from U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says 33-year-old Kyle Dore of New Iberia was sentenced to 33 months by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter of Lafayette.

Dore had pleaded guilty to five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.

Prosecutors said Dore sent a series of letters in December 2015 and January 2016 threatening agencies and people working at offices in local, state and federal government. Letters went to the state Capitol, the Vermilion Parish Courthouse, the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, and U.S. Post Offices in New Iberia, Delcambre (DEHL'-kuhm), Abbeville and Lake Charles.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos