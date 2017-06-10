National Politics

June 10, 2017 12:52 PM

1 man shot dead by Colorado police in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Colo.

Police in northern Colorado shot and killed a man after they say he fired a weapon at officers.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sf4dqi ) that the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in Loveland.

A press release from Loveland Police Department provided no details about the age or identity of the victim or the names of the officers involved.

Loveland Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pyle says multiple officers returned gunfire, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other people were injured.

