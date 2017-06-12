Indiana governor names Judge Goff to state Supreme Court

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday named Wabash County Judge Christopher Goff to the state Supreme Court, completing the five-member court.
Holcomb announced Goff as his choice from among three finalists chosen by Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker's retirement. The two other finalists were Boone County Judge Matthew Kincaid and Clark County Judge Vicki Carmichael.
Goff will replace Rucker, who retired in May after 18 years on the court. Rucker became only the second black justice on the court when he was named to the bench in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon. He was the court's only remaining Democratic appointee. All five current justices have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors, and all of them are white.
Goff, 45, has served as a Wabash Superior Court judge since 2005. In his application for the high court seat, he wrote that the courts in Wabash County, located in northeastern Indiana, are among the state's busiest based on the number of cases assigned to each judge. Goff, who is married and has three daughters and a son, previously worked in private practice. He's a graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
Goff joins Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Justice Steven David, Justice Mark Massa and Justice Geoffrey Slaughter on the court.
