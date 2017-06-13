National Politics

June 13, 2017 11:19 PM

Rhode Island leaders reach budget compromise

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island state leaders have resolved disagreements over the budget.

A revised budget plan is scheduled to be unveiled Thursday in the House Finance Committee. It could face a Thursday committee vote that would move it to the full House next week.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been negotiating with the state Senate and Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo over competing priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The revisions will have to patch up a higher-than-expected $134 million shortfall.

Details haven't yet been released but it's expected to include Mattiello's plan to phase out car taxes. That plan would cost $26 million in its first year.

It's not clear if it will also include Raimondo's plan to provide two years of free tuition at state colleges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos