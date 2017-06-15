The Latest: Turkish president slams US charges for guards

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham, right, accompanied by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, speaks during a news conference in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, about the May 16, 2017, altercation outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington during the visit of the Turkish president. Police say they've issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents and two others accused of taking part in a violent altercation May 16 as Turkey's president visited Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo