Skagit County Sheriff's Office starts mentoring program

Skagit County sheriff's deputy Paul Wolfe's job isn't only about locking up bad guys.
A new mentoring program at Concrete Elementary School is putting Wolfe in touch with students who are interested in law enforcement or those who may need a little guidance.
Though the program is in its infancy, Wolfe and others at the Skagit County Sheriff's Office hope to see the program grow.
The idea began in January when deputy Steve Dills wrote a proposal for the program after talking with his wife, who teaches at the school.
Dills said his wife knew of a student who was interested in law enforcement, and she asked Dills if he would make a presentation at the school.
From there, Dills said he brought the idea to Sgt. Chris Kading and Chief Deputy Chad Clark.
Clark said because the Sheriff's Office doesn't have school resource officers, the mentoring program is a great way to get in touch with kids.
"We don't have anybody dedicated to the school, but we don't want kids to be fearful of us," he said. "It really makes a difference, I was all for it, and these guys are running with it."
So far, Wolfe is mentoring one fifth-grade student. Although school is about to let out for the summer, Wolfe said the program will start up again in the fall.
Part of the program includes meeting with students one-on-one and setting academic goals while also emphasizing respect and responsibility.
Deputies will work with teachers and the school counselor to identify which kids would benefit from the program and to track their progress during the program.
Kading said some kids may have had only negative experiences with law enforcement through family issues.
"Ultimately, we are going to see these kids in one way or another for the next dozen years or so, and hopefully it is in a positive light," he said. "Why not take the opportunity to reach out to kids."
Getting kids on the right track and having them set goals can go a long way, Kading said.
The program is based on the idea that deputies are people kids can look up to.
"It's just someone showing up and being there for them and building those relationships with kids," Wolfe said.
For Wolfe, his job as a deputy is about finding balance, and the program helps with that.
"You can imagine the type of calls we get ... If that is all you're doing in the community, then you're going to get burned out," he said. "Even though you are seeing some negative, it's rewarding to be involved in the community making that positive impact. "
Eventually, the Sheriff's Office would like to see the program expand to other schools and grades.
"It's rewarding to see it come from the little idea and hopefully grow," Dills said.
Comments