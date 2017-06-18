National Politics

June 18, 2017 9:50 AM

Providence to Newport ferry opens for the season

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence-to-Newport ferry is open for the season.

The ferry began running Friday and will go through Oct. 1. That's six weeks longer than last year, when the service launched.

The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular last season that state officials have also increased the number of trips the ferry will run.

There will now be four trips a day from Sunday through Thursday and five trips on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Last year, morning and early afternoon departures from Providence were frequently sold out.

Also new this year is a joint-ticketing agreement with Amtrak allowing passengers to buy train and ferry tickets at the same time.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What you missed at the RNC last night

What you missed at the RNC last night 2:55

What you missed at the RNC last night
Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips 3:23

Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips
Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners 2:28

Funniest presidents of the last 25 White House Correspondents' Dinners

View More Video