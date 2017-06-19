National Politics

June 19, 2017 6:39 AM

Police fatally shoot man they say was suicidal

The Associated Press
WAUKESHA, Wis.

Authorities say a man with a gun has been fatally shot by police in Waukesha.

Police say officers responded to a call from a woman Sunday night who said the man had been drinking, was armed and wanted to kill himself. Officials say negotiators talked to the man in the backyard of a home for about an hour and a-half. Police say officers were forced to shoot the man in order to "prevent further imminent danger to themselves and the community."

A medical helicopter was called to the scene. But authorities say the man died before he could be transported.

Authorities say the officers involved are on administrative leave, but they have not said how many officers fired their weapons.

