Fireworks dealers hoping for an end to burn ban

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Fireworks dealers are hoping for rain to ease drought conditions in parts of North Dakota and lift a ban against setting off pyrotechnics.

Mandan, Lincoln, Morton and Burleigh counties have imposed a fireworks ban because of extremely dry conditions. More than a-half dozen counties are struggling with similar conditions.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2rMcQsl ) says pyrotechnics ordered from China began arriving in May at Memory Fireworks in Bismarck. Co-owner Shannon Knutson says they're hopeful customers will still purchase fireworks for the July Fourth holiday, family reunions and weddings, despite the ban.

The burning ban will be re-evaluated in the coming days. And Morton County emergency manager Tom Doering says a decision will be based on the recommendations of rural fire chiefs.

