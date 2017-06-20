Jury deadlocks on murder charges in NYC student's slaying

A New York man has been found guilty of assaulting a student on an upstate college campus but the jury deadlocked on charges stemming from the fatal stabbing of another student.
The Tompkins County Court jury on Monday convicted 23-year-old Nagee Green, of Freeville, on an assault charge for injuring an Ithaca College student during a fight on the Cornell University campus last Aug. 28.
Prosecutors say during the fight Green fatally stabbed another Ithaca student, Anthony Nazaire of New York City. The jury deadlocked on murder and manslaughter charges for Nazaire's death.
The judge has scheduled a conference next month with prosecutors and Green's defense attorneys to determine whether to hold another trial.
Witnesses testified that the fight started outside a fraternity-sponsored party at the Cornell student union when Nazaire's friend bumped into a woman.
