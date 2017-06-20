Free speech on college campuses in the Senate spotlight

FILE - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Free speech on college campuses attracted congressional attention on Tuesday as a Senate panel questioned students, academics and lawyers after the abrupt cancellation of several high-profile speeches from California to Texas. einstein of California said the universities can't always deal with the fallout when anarchists and others respond to the appearance of a speaker they oppose. She said the biggest threat of violence often comes from people who don’t attend the university. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo